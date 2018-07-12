DuBOIS — DuBois Christian Schools is growing and the administration has decided to make changes to both its pre-school and kindergarten programs for the 2018-19 school year to accommodate and encourage that growth while still providing a great learning environment for students, according to Director of Development Tracy Shenkle.
For its pre-school program, the school will be implementing a full-day, five-days-a-week schedule.
“Previously, we only had a half-day and two-day and three-day program, probably for at least 15 years,” said Shenkle.
Though the half-day program has served the school well, Shenkle said they are now finding more families have both parents working.
“Oftentimes, we’re seeing that program is more catered to a family where a mom is staying home or a dad is staying home with their child, and they can come pick them up again at 11:30 a.m.,” Shenkle said. “We do have Happy Hearts Daycare, which is on our campus as well, and students from Happy Hearts would come to us in the morning and then go back down to Happy Hearts in the afternoon.”
But, the school decided to change to a full-day program to make it a little more accessible to all families, Shenkle said.
The pre-school program, which is open to 3- and 4- year olds, will run from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The teacher is Paula Gabbard, who has approximately 20 years experience with early childhood.
“She (Gabbard) just absolutely loves that age. She does a fantastic job with them, always has them busy working on different activities,” Shenkle said. “When we had discussed about halfway through the 2017-18 school year changing to this format, she was totally on board and was really encouraged by that. She just wants to have the students for longer, wants to be able to do more with them, and help them learn more.”
DCS will still offer a half-day option as well, Shenkle said. That will be held from 8:30-11 a.m.
Along with the pre-school change, the school is going to be starting both a before- and after-school care program.
“We’ve had the after-school care program for several years now,” Shenkle said. “But, we’re just finding once again with a lot of parents and jobs, 7:45 a.m. isn’t early enough for them to be able to drop off their students. So, we’re going to start a before-school care program.” Parents will be able to now drop off their children at 6:30 a.m.
With the kindergarten through 12th-grade students, their day begins at 8:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. is the time they are able to arrive at the school beforehand. Teachers are on duty at that time to watch them.
“So, it would be 6:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. for the older students and then for the pre-school, it would be 6:30-8:15 a.m. Then they would just go to their regular class,” Shenkle said. “Hopefully that will be something really helpful to our parents.”
Another major change is that DuBois Christian School will now have two kindergarten classes. The teachers will be returning kindergarten teacher Kristin Hills and Antonia Shirley, who is new to the area.
“We’ve had a really big enrollment this year, which is fantastic for us,” Shenkle said. “We have 21 students currently enrolled. None of us really remember a time that we’ve had that many ever. And so, because one of the biggest things that we want to keep as a priority at our school is small class size, small student to teacher ratio, we’re actually going to break that into two separate classes.”
The school hired a second kindergarten teacher and there will be two separate kindergarten classrooms that will work together and collaborate on different things — such as art classes, music, gym. But their academic time will be in separate classrooms.
“We just felt it was really important, rather than having a class of 21 with one teacher or even a teacher and an aide, especially in that first year, there’s just so much that they need to learn and so much attention that they need,” said Shenkle.
Shenkle said she believes parents are interested in what DCS has to offer, which is “a partnership in the education of their students.”
“Our goal at DCS is to partner with parents spiritually, socially and academically in the Christian education of their students and many of our parents say that it feels like family at DCS,” Shenkle said. “We don’t just want to have students who receive instruction so that they can pass a test and achieve academically, although our students are able to do those things. We strive to see growth and development in the whole child socially spiritually and academically. We believe that kind of growth happens best when parents and teachers are partners in education; that is our goal at DCS.”
On a side note, Shenkle said there was also a huge baby boom in the church, 50 to be exact, the year that all the incoming kindergarten students were born.
Whatever the reason, Shenkle said it is exciting for the school and allowing it to grow.
“I think one of the things we do best is our education with elementary students. We have a really strong academic program. We do a really good job of having small enough class sizes that the parents really feel like they know the teachers and can talk to them about concerns that they have academically, socially, spiritually, whatever,” Shenkle said. “And, because of that, you just get a little bit more one-on-one attention. And, I think a lot of parents, if they’re able to, like that. It’s important to many of them.”
There will be an open house for pre-school and kindergarten from 4-7 p.m. July 17 at the school located at 197 Eastern Ave., DuBois. Open enrollment is under way and tuition assistance is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.