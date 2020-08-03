KERSEY — The Guardian Angel Center on Main Street in Kersey has made significant adjustments to its distribution process for the upcoming school year.
The GAC provides brand-new clothing and other items to families and youth in need in a judgement-free place, serving eight counties, many of whom live in Elk County.
According to GAC board Co-Presidents Clythera Hornung and Marion Johnson, clients will not be permitted in the building. They will be asked to stay in their cars until a number assigned to them is called.
“Adults should come to the registration table prepared with information about their child’s or children’s sizes and color preferences for their clothing,” according to a GAC news release. “It must be understood that everyone must wear a mask. If they do not have one, one will be provided.”
No children are to accompany parents or guardians, and should be either at school or home, Hornung said.
Differently than previous years, the GAC will not be distributing shoes this year. However, each school-age student will be issued a voucher for $30 — good for Shoe Sensation stores in St. Marys, DuBois or Punxsutawney, according to the release. The voucher is useable until Nov. 1.
“The GAC staff understands that these procedures may be disappointing, but the current guidelines require that we all take whatever cautions we can to protect each other from the COVID-19 virus,” the news release says. “Please be patient and understand that we all must do what is best for all concerned.”
The GAC has also been in the process of implementing a new addition to the building, which was to be finished by June 15 but experienced delays, Hornung said. The expansion will provide a staircase and upstairs area to store items, as well as ultimately more room downstairs.