KERSEY — The Guardian Angel Center on Main Street in Kersey, known for providing brand-new items for families and youth in need in a judgement-free zone, will reopen bigger and better in July.
The GAC was started in 1995 in a different location, with the current building constructed in 2005. It serves eight counties, with most clients from Elk County, said Cly Hornung, one of the leading forces at the center.
They are in the process of implementing an expansion that will provide a staircase and upstairs area to store items and provide more room downstairs.
The expansion, Hornung said, will begin in March. The center closed in January and will reopen in July 28.
January isn’t a busy time for the GAC, Hornung said, since youth often receive winter clothes throughout the holidays.
The center has simply outgrown its storage spaces downstairs, such as the shoe room, Hornung said.
Hornung emphasizes the center continues to accept gently-used clothing for all seasons, and is available in case of emergencies for social service agencies and people in need.
They also are always in need of more volunteers. The center can’t reopen without at least 15 people, Hornung said.
“People have been extremely generous to us,” she said.
For more information, visit GAC on Facebook or call 814-885-6192.