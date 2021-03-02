KERSEY — The Guardian Angel Center in Kersey, dedicated to helping families and youth in need, is well-stocked and has seen a soar in donations throughout COVID-19.
Cly Hornung, one of the center's leading forces, said it recently started its “revised minimal contact program.”
“We're encouraging people to call, leave a name and number, and we will call them back,” she said.
Clients now just go to GAC to pick up their items, said Hornung.
Since students haven't been in school as much, Hornung said there hasn't been as much of a need for the clothing. Other agencies, though, have been seeing a greater need.
Luckily, the GAC is "very well stocked," says Hornung.
“I think there is a need, and we're ready to meet that need,” she said.
Donations have been “through the roof” during this time, Hornung added.
“Both clothing and monetary donations are just astronomical,” she said. “We have people going in each week to sort through donated clothes. We get at least one call a week from someone wanting to donate clothing. People call and ask us what we need.”
The GAC is about 97 percent finished with its expansion, which began last spring, implementing a staircase and upstairs area to store items, providing more room downstairs.
The center recently put up shelving for new shoes, too, says Hornung. Previously, the GAC was buying shoes for the children and had a “shoe room” where they could try them on. Due to COVID-19, they started offering shoe vouchers, so families go to the shoe store themselves.
“We'll keep doing this in the future,” she said of the vouchers program.
The GAC is also a recipient of local initiatives, such as the Little Red Wagon fundraiser held during Catholic Schools Week at Elk County Catholic Middle School.
The GAC has also been distributing “COVID boxes,” says Hornung, one per family, which include items like hand sanitizer, masks, soap and gloves, as well as hygiene boxes that include shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, etc.
For more information, visit GAC on Facebook or call 814-885-6192.