PENFIELD — A burglary over the weekend at the Bucktail Council Camp, Boy Scouts of America, in Huston Township, netted thieves numerous firearms and bows, according to state police in DuBois. The camp is located at 4879 Mountain Run Road.
By damaging the door handle with an unknown object, someone entered the locked door of a gun storage room, police said.
Once inside the gun storage room, the thief or thieves removed numerous firearms and bows and tried to pry open a metal pistol box.
Guns stolen are valued at a total cost of approximately $2,500. Damage is listed at $60.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 814-371-4652.