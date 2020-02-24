BROCKWAY — H&L Resale, a hidden treasure on Hounddog Drive in Brockway, was started by a local couple with a passion for giving old furniture a new life.
Brockway natives Howard and Linda Gustafson live next door to the resale building, a 4,000 square-foot space filled with furniture and housewares, which they opened in the summer of 2012.
Howard, who worked at Owens-Brockway Glass for 38 years, said he recalls going to auctions with his grandfather when he was younger. Soon, he became interested in the concept of buying and reselling.
Originally, the Gustafsons said they were planning on selling items at flea markets. Linda and her mother ran a ceramics shop out of the same building for 30 years.
Howard says he attends auctions within a 150-mile radius at least twice a week. On occasion, he will also look at estate sale items. Some customers enjoy looking for pieces they can repurpose themselves.
Just because furniture is used doesn’t mean it has to look that way, Howard says. He searches for specialty dining, bed and living room furniture in good condition. He comes across hidden treasures, too, such as a desk full of Pennsylvania State University items like photographs with Joe Paterno’s signature and four gold pocket watches from the 1800s.
“I try to find out a little bit about the item and where it came from,” Howard says.
Mark and Brianna Gustafson build farmhouse furniture and sell it at H&L Resale, the couple said.
They have met a lot of people throughout the past eight years, including customers from Elk and surrounding counties, and even other states and cities like Wyoming and Boston, where they delivered a desk to a customer’s home as a favor.
“It’s all about being honest and up front with people,” Howard said. “If someone buys something that isn’t right, we’ll take care of it. There are people who have been very good to us here.”
Linda added they often lower prices and change things around to continuously offer a different variety.
For more information, visit H&L Resale on Facebook or call 814-590-3215.