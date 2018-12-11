DuBOIS — A DuBois business is gathering hats and gloves to keep local residents in need warm this winter.
H&R Block on East DuBois Avenue is collecting hat and glove donations for adults, said Lori Shugar, an employee of nine years.
On Dec. 21, the cold-weather wear items will be distributed to certain residents of St. Michael Terrace, a rental-assisted apartment complex on West Long Avenue. SMT was established in 1982, encompassing 100 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments, according to www.stmichaelterrace.com.
The SMT property manager, Brenda Reitz, said residents receive an allowance that goes toward necessities like their electric bill or visit to the food pantry, Shugar said.
“She felt personal items were more of a need for them,” she said.
There are more than 70 women in the complex, and 40 men, Shugar said. They are having a harder time collecting donations for men.
Nationwide, H&R Block agencies have “give back” efforts to benefit their local communities, Shugar said.
They decided to gear this year’s fundraiser toward people in the community who may not receive as much holiday attention, she said.
Hat and glove donations, for adults only, can be dropped off at the H&R Block DuBois office at 1223 East DuBois Avenue. For more information, call 814-371-2061.
