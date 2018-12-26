H&R Block employees of DuBois distributed bags filled with Christmas cheer and compassion to St. Michael Terrace residents on Friday.
At the beginning of December, the East DuBois Avenue agency began collecting hats, gloves, scarves and other items for adults, said Lori Shugar, an employee of nine years.
H&R Block had a table set up in the community room at St. Michael Terrace, a rental-assisted apartment complex in downtown DuBois, where more than 100 bags of soft socks and fuzzy hats were given to smiling residents.
The staff members all sported a Santa hat, reindeer horns or a Christmas outfit. Residents sat at tables together and enjoyed fellowship and food.
SMT Property Manager Brenda Reitz said H&R Block planned and brought everything to them, and both the residents and staff are extremely grateful.
“This means so much to them,” she said. “A lot of them didn’t understand — nobody’s ever done something like this for them before.”
Thanks to the community’s overwhelming support, the firm’s employees were also able to provide a full Christmas party for the residents, with cookies, punch, fruit and other food items, too. Enough goodies were donated to provide other items, like chapstick and other small necessities.
Nationwide, H&R Block agencies have “give back” efforts to benefit their local communities, Shugar said.
“Hopefully we can do this every year, and next year, pick another place to help,” Shugar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.