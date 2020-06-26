GRAMPIAN — Next week, a new home at 383 First St. in Grampian will be occupied — and a local family will finally realize a dream of home ownership through the efforts of Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.
HHCC’s Director of Operations Meri Collins said the organization had hoped to host a dedication for the home, but work there shut down for a number of weeks earlier this year because of COVID-19 and some related factors.
“We ran into some hiccups with the timing of when all the things could take place. The family will be moving in Wednesday, July 1, so we sort of ran out of time for something formal,” she said. In the coming days, a virtual tour of the home will be available on the organization’s website.
Work began in 2017 when Grampian Borough began clearing the lot by tearing down a blighted building that had been there for a number of years. Ground was broken in 2018 and Clearfield County Career and Technology Center students assisted with building the home’s foundation. The organization’s volunteers have been working at the structure several times a week until the stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 closed down the operation.
Collins said the family has been working alongside volunteers during the process. She said a minimum of 500 hours of volunteer work is required of the family who is purchasing the home.
“This family has well exceeded that amount,” she said.
One of the biggest misconceptions about the Habitat for Humanity program is that the new home is “given” to the family, Collins said.
“No one is given anything. The owner will have an interest-free mortgage of $70,000 and has put in numerous hours of sweat equity into the home.” She also noted to participate in the program, the family is also required to successfully complete financial education classes and coaching.
This week, the new home was opened to allow media to walk through and final inspections related to the family’s occupancy were underway. Collins said work was ramping up so that the final touches on the home and landscaping of the grounds would be complete by July 1.
The two-story home features three bedrooms, one bathroom and an open concept kitchen and family room. Collins said the family was able to offer input on paint colors, flooring and some of the other features of the home.
“We want them to feel that they are very much a part of the process,” she said.
Collins thanked the faithful volunteers who have contributed hours and materials to the home. Grampian Hardware donated an electric water heater; Granite Expressions of DuBois furnished the kitchen countertops; Dominion Energy provided a generous monetary donation toward the build and Lowes has donated or drastically reduced the cost of materials needed for the project, she said.
She said with the Grampian project nearly complete, the organization is making plans for its next project. Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County builds or renovates about one house every year. Volunteers are always needed Collins said.
For more information on Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County and its mission to advocate for and provide responsible, affordable housing opportunities for qualified families or to learn how to contribute time donate to fund its efforts visit its website, www.clearfieldhabitat. com.