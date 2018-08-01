Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF HEAVY TO EXCESSIVE RAIN EXPECTED TODAY INTO FRIDAY... .AN EXTENSIVE PLUME OF TROPICAL MOISTURE WILL COMBINE WITH A WARM FRONT OVER THE REGION TO FOCUS SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TODAY INTO EARLY FRIDAY. SOME OF THE THUNDERSTORMS COULD TRAIN NORTHEAST OVER THE SAME AREAS, ELEVATING THE THREAT FOR FLASH FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A PORTION OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ADAMS, BEDFORD, BLAIR, CAMBRIA, CLEARFIELD, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND, DAUPHIN, FRANKLIN, FULTON, HUNTINGDON, JUNIATA, MIFFLIN, MONTOUR, NORTHERN CENTRE, NORTHERN CLINTON, NORTHERN LYCOMING, NORTHUMBERLAND, PERRY, SCHUYLKILL, SNYDER, SOMERSET, SOUTHERN CENTRE, SOUTHERN CLINTON, SOUTHERN LYCOMING, SULLIVAN, AND UNION. * FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS, AND THE POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED TRAINING OF THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS THE SAME LOCATIONS, COULD LEAD TO EXCESSIVE RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN LESS THAN AN HOUR, AND BRING THE THREAT OF FLASH FLOODING. * FLOOD PRONE ROADS ADJACENT TO STREAMS COULD BE ERODED AND WASHED OUT BY HIGH, FAST-MOVING WATER. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER THE ROADS TURN AROUND AND SEEK AND ALTERNATE ROUTE. WASHED OUT ROADS AND THE DEPTH OF WATER OVER THE ROADS IS ESPECIALLY DIFFICULT TO DISCERN AT NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REVIEW FLOOD SAFETY AND PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION AT WEATHER.GOV/FLOOD. &&