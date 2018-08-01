DuBOIS — A DuBois family was handed the key to their new home on Saturday, thanks to a local organization dedicated to helping people.
For the past two years, Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County volunteers have been working to complete a house on Main Street for the Ellis family.
Jessica and Shane Ellis now have their dream house and an experience they’ll never forget. Shane works full time, while Jessica is a stay-at-home mom of their three children.
HFH volunteers work in nearly 1,400 communities across the country, and 70 countries across the world, according to the organization’s website.
The homes they construct are safe, single-story, Ranch-style homes, equipped with energy and cost-saving appliances and natural gas resources, HFH of Clearfield County representatives said.
More than 75 volunteers dedicated their time and effort to building the Ellis home. Local sponsors, including Gary & Sons, KTH Architects, Granite Expressions and Lowes also donated time and resources.
On Wednesdays and weekends, retired Habitat volunteers, churches, business groups and individuals help with housing projects, with the goal of bettering the life of a local family. They were seen on the side of Main Street all summer in bright yellow Habitat shirts, with hammers and saws in their hands.
The family closed on the house on Friday, and the traditional dedication ceremony was held Saturday morning, during which HFH volunteers gather with the family and celebrate their accomplishments.
HFH of Clearfield County President John Farr presented the Ellis family with the house keys. They were also presented a blanket handmade by Crafty Friends of Curwensville — a group that handcrafts blankets for all Habitat families.
The room was filled with tears, but happy ones, Jessica said. The Ellis children were all smiles and excited, ready to run through their future home.
“It’s a very emotional and happy time for us,” Jessica said. “Our kids are extremely excited. It feels so surreal that we are homeowners. We have prayed for this day for so long, and now here it is.”
Throughout the project, the family would visit their future home and the children would run right to their bedrooms, Shane Ellis said. HFH volunteers cared about the family’s input every step of the way.
Jessica said the feeling of gratitude when they held the key was overwhelming.
“Our dreams have come true,” Jessica said. “We have been on this journey for a while now. We wouldn’t be here today without Habitat for Humanity, the amazing volunteers and all the donations.”
HFH tackles one house project at a time, with the goal of completing it within a year. The Ellis house has taken a little longer, due to unexpected roadblocks.
The experience has brought the five members of the Ellis family closer together, and made them excited for a new adventure, Shane said.
They’ve also gained friends for life through their Habitat family — friends who will always be welcome to come over for a cookout or to stop by and say hi, Jessica says.
“We are blessed to be a part of such a wonderful organization,” she said. “We have not only a house, but we’ve gained a family, too.”
Next, HFH of Clearfield County plans help build home for a family in Grampion.
“With the help of the great businesses and volunteer community, we are able to help alievate the burden of housing, and help our neighbors come to realize the great American dream of owning a piece of land and becoming a home owner,” said HFH representative Jessica Weinzierl.
“In the end, the work our community is doing with Habitat goes well beyond building the walls and the roof — it’s laying the foundation to change lives.”
For more information, visit www.habitatforhumanityclearfieldcounty.com.
