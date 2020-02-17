DuBOIS — In support of the fight against childhood cancer, seven area residents volunteered to have their hair cut as part of Penn State DuBois’ annual THON Dancer Sendoff Dinner and Hair Auction in the Student Union last Thursday.
Participants in the hair auction — Deanna Condron, Hailee Brubaker, Emma Roy, Heather Witherow, Heidi Miller, Chyenne Knisely and Garrett Roen — raised $8,825 toward the PSU DuBois fundraiser. That total also included proceeds from a basket raffle.
The hair auction provides those in the audience the opportunity to place bids in order to raise enough money for the volunteers to get their hair cut. Each volunteer set a minimum amount that had to be reached before they would part with their long locks.
Roy, 10, raised the most money, $3,020, by allowing 12 inches of her hair to be cut off. She said she plans to donate it to Wigs for Kids, a nonprofit organization that has been serving children suffering from hair loss since 1981.
In January, Roy organized and held a Dine For A Cure fundraiser, a to-go dinner and basket raffle at the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3, and raised more than $2,000 to benefit pediatric cancer research because she knows people dealing with pediatric cancer. Since then, she collected additional donations to reach her goal of $3,000. She is the daughter of Tony and Beth Ann Roy.
“What a beautiful thing, Emma. We’re very proud of you,” said Director of Student Affairs Rebecca Pennington.
The youngest hair auction participant was Brubaker, who is 7 years old and the daughter of Marcie Brubaker, who works in the PSU DuBois Student Affairs Office. Hailee Brubaker donated 5 inches of hair, earning $1,200.
Condron, who raised $1,000 by donating 21 inches of her hair, has attended THON, a 46-hour dance maraTHON for the past three years. Since she could not attend the event this year, she decided to support the event by getting her hair cut.
Witherow, a THON dancer representing DuBois this year, raised $1,200. Miller, an alumna and past THON dancer, and her daughter, Knisely, an 11th-grader at DuBois Area High School, raised $500 and each got undercuts and plan to carve THON logos where they were clipped. Roen, who is the PSU DuBois campus registrar, had his chest-length beard shaved after raising $1,500 for the cause.