DuBOIS – Community members embraced the spirit of Halloween Saturday in DuBois, donning costumes to parade down West Long Avenue before youngsters gathered candy trick-or-treating in the evening.
The parade, sponsored by Sunny 106, drew several participants, with children of various ages being accompanied by adults, police officers and first responders. The parade began near North Franklin Street and traveled along West Long Avenue before concluding in front of the Sunny 106 studio.
Awards were presented for different age groups with children being directed to First United Methodist Church to kick off their trick-or-treating, which started at 6 p.m. in DuBois and Sandy Township.