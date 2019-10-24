ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and the St. Marys Rotary Club will host a Halloween Parade tradition at 1 p.m. Sunday.
This event has been going on for more than 40 years, said SMRC Secretary Vern Kreckel, but this year’s event will also offer the unveiling of a two-year project.
The “Club House at Memorial Park,” a partnership project between the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and SMRC, will be debuted during the parade. People are welcome to tour the finished product.
Kreckel can remember being in the parade as a child, he says. It’s been held in the old municipal parking lot in downtown St. Marys and various other locations, he says. All area children are invited to dress up and participate. Rotarians pack up around 300 bags of candy for that day.
The former Scout House was built by the rotary club in the 1950s, Kreckel said, and was used for Boy Scout meetings, park activities and other happenings throughout the years.
In August 2017, the SMRC decided to make the building one of its projects. The Clubhouse will also be the Rotary’s new permanent meeting spot every Tuesday.
“We’re happy to be working with Parks and Recreation and the City of St. Marys,” Kreckel said. “It’s been a good partnership and will continue to be a good partnership.”
Parks and Recreation Manager Dani Schneider said creating long-lasting relationships with community organizations and residents is part of the Club House project goal.
“The Rotary is a very influential organization in St. Marys, and I would like to continue the positive relationship the City and the Rotary have created,” she said. “This is one of the many reasons we decided to join Rotary in their annual Halloween parade.”
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation is also working to hold more events in its off season, Schneider adds.
“The Clubhouse at Memorial Park is a great place to hold them,” she said. “With the help of many different organizations, the restoration of the Club House has been completed, and will be available for public use soon.”