ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council members addressed Halloween safety, holiday plans and the transfer of properties at its Oct. 19 meeting.
Council approved the transfer of two properties, including the public park on Averyville Road for $5,000, transferred from the City of St. Marys to the Herzings.
Council also approved the transfer of 123 Fourth St. Due to blight issues, CBDG funds will be used to demo the property.
“If we get this property, we will board it up and make sure it’s safe, as we go through the process to get those funds,” said City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson. “We think it will do a lot to clean up Fourth Street. This is just a great thing in the community economic development side of the house.”
Councilman Bob Roberts, also of the St. Marys Rotary Club, spoke to council about this year’s Project Gifts for Elk County effort.
“The only feasible way to distribute toys this year is through a drive thru,” he said.
Gifts will be handed out from 9-10 a.m. Dec. 17.
Roberts told council the area near the Project Gifts facility on Depot Street may be a little disheveled and in need of traffic control during this time.
“It will be well worth it to see the 200-plus kids we will serve in St. Marys,” Roberts said, noting there are about 420-440 children in Elk County who will benefit from this.
Councilman Joe Fleming publicly reminded motorists to be safe and watchful with Halloween on the horizon.
“Emergency services will be handing out candy to the residents of the community,” he said. “Just a reminder to drivers to be watchful. Be safe that night.”