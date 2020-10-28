ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas said it is an enjoyable community service for local first responders to take part in Halloween festivities.
For around three or four years, police, the Crystal Fire Department, Elkland Search and Rescue, Elk County EMS and St. Marys Area Ambulance have been handing out candy at St. Marys locations, he said.
The COSMPD participating in Halloween activities came about when officers approached Nicklas about being more involved, he said.
“The candy all comes from the community,” he said. “We get a significant amount.”
Since St. Marys is so large in size, Nicklas says the emergency agencies are told to spread out, pick a spot and park somewhere, remaining on the lookout for trick-or-treaters.
An important part of this, Nicklas noted, is letting children in the area see policemen and first responders in uniform, so they are more familiar with them. Children may also enjoy seeing the police cars, fire trucks or other emergency vehicles.
The community gets very involved in Halloween, Nicklas says, with a drive-thru trick or treat planned by the St. Marys Rotary Club and Parks and Recreation, a couple of trunk-or-treat events and the porch-light invitation trick or treat in the City from 6-8 p.m.
As usual, children, parents and drivers are urged to be cautious while out in the streets, Nicklas says. Children should be able to see well in their costumes and look both ways before crossing any street. Drivers should slow down and be aware of their surroundings.
Nicklas recommended people be as cautious as they can be due to COVID-19, wearing a mask when they can and using hand sanitizer.
Nicklas noted the “great” relationship the COSMPD is lucky to have with its community. St. Marys Catholic Elementary School students recently donated a gift card to Dee Dee’s Bakery, and Nicklas said they hope to host “Coffee with a Cop” next October, as well as a “No Shave November” fundraiser for officers this year.