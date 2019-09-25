PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Hamilton woman is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a woman during an incident that occurred on March 31.
The Punxsutawney Borough Police recently charged Jacklynn Lee Adams, 28, of Hamilton with simple assault, disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting, disorderly conduct for creating hazardous conditions and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, officers were called to the Midway Inn Bar for an assault that took place in front of the establishment. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who said she walked outside of the bar and was reportedly grabbed by Adams.
According to the report, the victim said Adams allegedly grabbed her from behind and pushed her into the middle of the street. Adams then allegedly punched the victim twice in the face and kicked her in the ribs. She then allegedly left the victim lying on the street and then left.
A witness reportedly helped the victim and stayed with her while waiting for the police to arrive at the scene. The witness also reported that Adams had followed the victim out of the bar and allegedly began yelling and pushing her. The witness backed up the statement that Adams had reportedly punched and kicked the victim before getting in her car and leaving.
The victim was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for an evaluation and treatment.
During a follow-up with the victim, the woman provided police with paperwork for her injuries from the assault. She sustained a fracture to her left nasal bone, a laceration above the left eyebrow, and soft tissue swelling over the left nasal bone. The victim also received stitches for her laceration and was referred to a specialist for follow-up care. She was also given a prescription for pain. The victim also gave the police paperwork for the outpatient surgery for her nasal bone fracture.
The police tried several times to make contact with Adams at a number which had been given to them. However, she reportedly never answered the phone and did not have her voicemail set up.
Adams’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8 at District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office in Punxsutawney.