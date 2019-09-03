Twenty-one handicapped-only parking spaces opened at Penn Highlands DuBois West Aug. 26, according to officials from the PH DuBois Parking Committee.
A portion of the parking lot in front of the hospital had been closed since Aug. 5 for paving and utility work for the new West Wing Annex addition to the hospital. The West Wing Annex project is moving forward close to schedule, hospital officials said.
According to the committee, the newly opened lot was leveled for two reasons:
- To create the new handicapped-only parking spaces.
- And in anticipation of 21 more new handicapped-only parking spaces which will open at a later date.
In total, 42 new handicapped-only parking spaces, which have been requested by the public, will be open in the near future.
The committee also noted that the parking lot in front of the Central Resource Center, the former school building along Hospital Avenue, is open for patient and visitor use only. Employees are no longer using this area for parking.
The lot has many open spaces most days, the hospital said.
There is a free shuttle service for patients and visitors at PH DuBois West. Anyone who parks in the Central Resource Center lot will notice two huts for shuttle pick up. People may wait in the huts or by their vehicles for pick-up. Those who are in this or other lots may call for a ride at 375-3291.
The shuttle can drop people off at the front doors of the hospital or anywhere on the PH DuBois West Campus, including the Medical Arts Building.
The shuttle was running 24/7, but few people used it overnight, the hospital said. The shuttle regularly runs in a loop through the main lot from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays when the hospital is busiest. The shuttle driver can also be called from any hospital lot at any time. Security employees drive the vehicle.
For pick up to return to a vehicle, patients and visitors may wait outside the Emergency Department front doors. Those in other buildings on campus may call the shuttle phone number for pick up there.
“We want every patient to know that you are our priority,” John Sutika, president of PH DuBois, said.
Penn Highlands DuBois is building a lot at the top of Caldwell Drive for its employees. This will add another 300 spaces. As the hospital grows, it will add staff, and the lots will be needed, officials said.