RIDGWAY — A portion of Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting included the approval of a higher compensation rate for Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley.
Council President Sam MacDonald began by saying that he and other members, including Frank Quattrone and Steve Caggesso, met in an executive session to discuss an idea that has been brewing for around a year or so.
The discussion, said MacDonald, was how to eventually transition Borough Manager Paul McCurdy out of that position, which he has expressed he will be stepping away from soon.
MacDonald expressed that the person replacing McCurdy should be prepared, and council shouldn’t be scrambling. The idea was to have McCurdy take someone “under his wing” around the summertime, possibly creating an “assistant borough manager” position. The idea also included assigning additional job duties to Handley, who has expressed interest.
This, essentially, would be cost-saving for the borough, says MacDonald. Handley has shown great patience and “stepped up” to take on these duties.
Ultimately, it was proposed that Handley stay in his current role as CEO, but be compensated for these extra borough duties. His salary was changed to include a compensation range of between $45,000-$75,000.
Code Enforcement ReportHandley also reported that he is “pleased” that Ridgway Borough had $1.5 million in community property improvements in 2020. He gave a special “thanks” to the Ridgway Heritage Council for ensuring the Bogart Hotel got its roof replacement, which ultimately “saved” the structure, now deemed structurally sound and well preserved.
Also part of Handley’s report was that the Sidewalk Cafe Ordinance 679 is ready to be advertised. Council approved.
Three building/zoning permit applications were issued, including one to Keystone Rural Health at 49 Ridgemont Dr. to remodel existing offices for exam rooms.
Ridgway Ambulance Services at 301 N. Broad St. and Sheetz at 138 N. Broad St., with plans submitted for property improvements.