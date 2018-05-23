BROOKVILLE — An upcoming farmers market will bring people to downtown Brookville, offering several vendors and fun nights for families all summer long.
Bill Stein of C.R.E.A.T.E (Community Resources Encouraging Artistic Talent and Education) Brookville said the Historical Brookville Farmers and Artisans’ Market is a collaboration with Historic Brookville Inc (HBI).
CREATE, located on Main Street, brings the community together through several creative projects — fiddle jams, a book and writers club, clogging, crocheting and much more — giving people a space to highlight their talents.
HBI, who built the Town Square in downtown Brookville, heard the idea of a farmers market being initiated by CREATE and decided to join in the effort, Stein said.
The theme of the second annual market — which will be held each first and third Friday in June through October from 4-8 p.m. — is “Homegrown, Homemade and Handmade,” featuring vendors selling products, produce and crafts they made or grew themselves.
Vendors can bring anything from soaps to baskets to food to flowers, as long as the items offered are handmade or homegrown, Stein said. Vendors come from a 30-mile radius, but are welcome from anywhere around the state and beyond.
“We would encourage people from everywhere to come,” he said. “In a world where everyone is quick to go to Amazon or Etsy and buy all these things, it’s an opportunity to come and see the product and, in turn, support mostly local (vendors).”
Each vendor offers something unique. There is even a vendor who takes old shoes or books and repurposes them, turning them into flowerpots, Stein said.
Artists have set up and displayed their work in the past, and the event’s organizers are always hoping to attract more art-related vendors, Stein said.
Last year, the event averaged 10-15 vendors. This year, that number has already been surpassed, Stein said. He hopes to see the event grow more each year.
“It helps the community grow,” he said. “We have a beautiful town, and this gives folks the chance to come and sit and meet community members, and also walk away with a great product.
Because the market is held over a five-month period, anyone interested in it has plenty of time to attend and see what’s offered, Stein said.
“In a world where everything is industrially made, we are bringing natural items to town,” he said. “We’re hoping to promote that.”
Families can come downtown on Fridays and shop, then enjoy some entertainment on the Town Square, where different musicians will play from 630-8 p.m., Stein said.
All types of vendors, including arts and crafts, food, baked goods and produce are welcome, as are musicians willing to play.
The market will begin Friday, June 1.
For more information, contact CREATE Brookville at 814-271-7726 or visit www.brookvillefarmersmarket.com or the Facebook page.
