ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Airport Authority addressed several topics at its Monday meeting, including hangar rent costs, preparing for winter and a salary increase for Manager Joe Kerchinski.
Kerchinski said they received a “thank you” letter from the fuel supplier Purvis Brothers Inc. of Mars, Pennsylvania, noting it might be a good idea to negotiate with them on price in the future. Currently, the SMMA pays $575 per gallon.
In his solicitor’s report, Treasurer Ned Jacob asked the authority to approve the hangar rent cost be $60 per unit per month, with the bill being sent out to each unit and each person at the first of the month.
Member Faisal El-Awar said the Elk County Flyers group had priority over one of the hangars for the first 10 years after the agreement. Bill Laird said it was because the Flyers built the hangar and did all of the work for it.
Kerchinski noted a new agreement for that hangar and the Flyers group needs drafted, since there is no reason for the hangar to be empty if the group isn’t using it.
Manager’s Report
Kerchinski said the Flyers group hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser Oct. 17, where several planes came through the airport and six of them bought fuel.
He also said he went for a test drive with the airport’s plowing equipment, which is working well for winter. It’s important to stay on top of maintaining the runway, the road coming into the airport and West Wind Restaurant’s parking lot, since the airport is responsible for that parking lot.
WWR is now open for lunch, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. as of Oct. 20.
Elk County’s COVID-19 Relief Block Grant is under review, and Kerchinski noted the Elk County Commissioners predict the airport will be receiving funds from that.
The SMMA sweet corn fundraiser brought in roughly $2,300, according to Kerchinski.
During an executive session prior to the authority meeting, members voted to give Kerchinski a 2.5 percent salary increase beginning Oct. 1, 2020. Kerchinski asked that the authority also look into affordable healthcare plans for him, since much of his salary goes toward that, noting that he would prefer to have the same benefits as City of St. Marys employees.
El-Awar responded that as an authority, those things are not provided. Jacob said it’s highly unlikely the city would add an authority member to these plans.
Authority member Lance Mohney proposed they at least look into healthcare options for Kerchinski.