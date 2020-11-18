ST. MARYS — New land-lease agreements for St. Marys Municipal Airport hangar tenants, as well as an increased electric bill for certain hangars, were topics of Monday’s Authority meeting.
Visitors and hangar tenants attended the meeting, asking why there is now a need for a land-lease agreement. Joe Kerchinski, not present, noted on the agenda that he has received numerous complaints from hangar owners “complaining about the amount of insurance required under the new lease agreement.”
Treasurer Ned Jacob told the visitors that each person in each hangar now has to sign a lease agreement. This is an overdue way to protect the airport, and keep track of who is in each hangar.
The Bureau of Aviation also says that hangars must be used for aviation, Jacob said. However, renters can store other things in there, such as campers or ATVs, as long as the airport is aware of them.
Jacob also brought up the issue reportedly happening in hangar 15, rented by the Elk Flyers Group. The electric bill for hangars 13-15 is three times higher, he said, attributing it to the fan installed in the Elk Flyers hangar to move moisture around.
Jacob said although the airport installed this fan at the request of Elk Flyers, they will not pay for a significantly higher electric bill. Authority member Faisal El-Awar noted that without that fan, airplanes would be damaged.
Authority member Bill Laird also said the fan has been turned off, and they will see how the bill turns out with the fan off. Jacob made a motion to look into a meter for the Elk Flyers hangar to gage where the increase is coming from.
Kerchinski also noted in writing that he has purchased numerical stickers to number the airport buildings and hangars, and the roof section on hangar five has been repaired.
Stemming from the water issue with hangar five, SMMA member Lance Mohney and Jacob suggested the authority form a building and grounds committee to handle these types of issues.