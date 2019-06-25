A donation yoga session was held at Edgewood Skating Rink Saturday to benefit a homeless man and his dog who impacted the DuBois community and beyond.
Laura Van Velsor, who heads “Happy Dog Yoga,” a charity yoga series based in State College, said Saturday’s effort was a joint one with Andie Knight-Ross of “Project Love.”
Project Love offers “blessing bags” for homeless people, helping them get through a hard time. In December, the project donated 152 bags to people in Pittsburgh, according to the Facebook group.
Knight-Ross’ roller derby team practices at skating center on Behringer Highway, Velsor said, and she offered to teach a yoga class there to benefit Matt and Bubba.
Velsor said she hosts a lot of her events at “Yoga Lab” of State College and Centre County Paws, always donating 100 percent of her proceeds to animal rescues. Since 2015, she has raised more than $9,000 for animals.
Velsor came across Matt’s story when it was being shared around Facebook by people all over the state. Matt’s story went viral after the Sandy Township Police Department and Clearfield County Dog Law Enforcement Warden Karen Shick reunited him with his dog, Bubba, after they were separated for a couple of days.
Matt has been traveling the country with his dog for four years, always making sure Bubba has the dog food and love he needs, even when Matt doesn’t eat much himself. According to his “GoFundMe” page, Matt wants to purchase a van or a bus in which he and Bubba can travel and live while giving rides to others in need.
Velsor said she had a few brief exchanges with Matt through Facebook, and he seemed very high-spirited and positive.
“Yoga is all about taking care of ourselves so we can better serve others,” she said. “You can get bendy and strong on a yoga mat, but it’s what you do out in the real world with relationships and people you don’t even know that matters.
Velsor said she has traveled to other countries, where it seems as if people who are less distracted by money and objects have more joy in their lives, the same aspect she sees in Matt.
“I don’t know him, but I don’t want him to suffer,” she said. “He has a big heart, and he’s taking care of his dog first.”
The event raised $165, Velsor said, which went directly to Matt’s page.
“Hopefully Matt is on his next adventure,” Velsor said. “I wish him a lot of luck.”