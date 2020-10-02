DuBOIS — Mick Means, who along with his wife, Holly Means, own the DuBois Harley-Davidson, said he plans to ride the store’s specially-designed “Trump” bike when the Patriot Ride takes place this Saturday from Clarion to DuBois.
One day Means said he was sitting there looking at a 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide FLTRX in the shop and noticed that it had a red, white and blue number “1” on the tank from the factory.
“They only made ‘x’ number of the red ones and the blue ones with that number on the side, and it’s just a real nice, upscale motorcycle,” Means said. “I said, ‘Oh, that’s nice, let’s make that the Trump bike.’”
So employee Meghan Kreutzberger, a graphic artist at the Harley-Davidson store, started designing the bike for Means.
“On the one saddlebag, it says, ‘MAGA,’ and on the other one, it has a caricature of him (Trump) sideways with his hair,” said Means. “It’s pretty neat. She (Kreutzberger) did a pretty neat job.”
Since August the bike has been on display at the store and the response from customers — both local and non-local — has been positive.
“Ninety-nine percent love it,” said Means, noting that people love to have their picture taken with it.
Means said he thinks it would be really nice if the “Trump” bike would grab the attention of its namesake.
“Everybody I know have been sending messages to him, tweets, but I don’t know if he’s getting them,” said Means.
Means is looking forward to riding it Saturday during the Patriot Ride –Americans For Freedom, which is being sponsored by The Clarion County Republican Committee. Registration will be at 10 a.m. at the Clarion County Park, 41 Clarion County Park, Shippenville (Interstate 80 Shippenville Exit, near the Clarion Airport). The cost is $15 per bike/$5 per rider.
Kick stands will be up at 11:30 a.m. to begin the 50-mile ride on Route 322 from Clarion to the DuBois Harley-Davidson store located at 101 W. DuBois Ave., DuBois. An after party will take place in the HD parking lot. There will be food, refreshments, music, guest speakers, voter registration and Trump merchandise.
“We welcome cars, trucks, and all different kinds of bikes,” said Means.