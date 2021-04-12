REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council honored Shelly Harmon as the March Citizen of the Month during the April work session.
Councilmember Robin McMillen handed over the award as she is friends with Harmon.
“We’d like to present Shelly Harmon with the March Citizen of the Month for 2021 for her outstanding patient care over 31 years,” McMillen said.
Harmon received this award for her work as both a volunteer and paid worker of the Reynoldsville Ambulance Service for 31 years.
“I don’t think it can go without notice, not only Shelly, but all our other volunteers when they get called out whether it’s holidays or in the middle of the night, and we’re fortunate to have the ambulance crews that we have,” McMillen said.
Harmon recently left as a paid employee earlier this year, but remains involved with the ambulance service as a board member and volunteer EMT.
The council was unable to give the award last month because Harmon was unable to make it to the regularly scheduled meeting.