DuBOIS — DuBois City Police on April 7 charged Vincent L. Inzana, 33, of Hastings, with a felony count of manufacturing, delivering or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
On Nov. 21, 2019, in the course of a traffic stop near the fire hall on South Main Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause, the officer noticed the driver and the passenger, Inzana, were both shaken and seemed nervous. When asked what they were doing, Inzana started to answer instead of letting the driver answer. He told the officer they were at Walmart looking for something for his daughter. He said they were not from DuBois and they got lost.
When the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, he reportedly told the police he brought Inzana to DuBois and they went to a house in DuBois. They reportedly both went into a garage and he took a pizza in to eat. After eating the pizza, he walked back out and got into the vehicle and then Inzana came out and got in the vehicle. They then left and were pulled over by the police, he reportedly said.
While another officer was talking to Inzana outside of the vehicle, the officer reportedly located two plastic bags of methamphetamine on Inzana as he was doing a “pat down” on him. Inzana allegedly said he couldn’t remember how much he paid for the methamphetamine or who the person was who sold it to him. He said this was the first time he came to DuBois to get it.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed approximately 60 grams, a little more than 2 ounces, the affidavit said. Through the officer’s experience, 60 grams of methamphetamine is more than for personal use and is intended for sale. Laboratory testing determined the weight of the methamphetamine was 54.66 grams.
Inzana’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 29 at Ford’s office.