DuBOIS — If grocery shopping isn’t high on one’s list of favorite things to do, Walmart’s new online grocery pickup service may be an attractive option.
The new service will allow customers to order their groceries online and pick them up at the local Walmart without ever leaving their car.
“This is designed for everyone,” said DuBois Walmart Manager Howie Allen. “It’s going to make everyone’s life easier because no matter what’s going on in your personal life, you’re busy and time counts. One of the best aspects of this, other than that it’s free, of course, is the fact that it’s going to save everyone time.”
Customers can start reserving their times now to pick up their groceries on June 27, which is the launch date of the program, Allen said.
“People can set up a time that’s convenient to them up to seven days in advance, to make their life and their shopping easier,” said Allen.
Customers can either order from the website — Walmart.com/grocery — or download the mobile Walmart grocery app on their phone. Allen emphasized that the grocery app is different than the regular Walmart app.
The minimum order for online grocery shopping is $30.
“Customers reserve a time and a date,” said Pickup Department Manager Cory Wiant. “Three hours before their order is supposed to be ready, my associates and I go out, we’ll find the freshest produce we can, the best meats, and we’ll bring it back to our site store room and bag it for you. Customers will come to the store, pull into the spaces that are clearly defined for grocery pickup. We have a number you can call in to let us know you’re here. My associates and I will grab the groceries and bring them out to you. You just sign a receipt because it’s already paid for online. You don’t even have to get out of the car.”
The online grocery pickup is a program that already is in place in 1,000 stores nationwide.
“We are part of the thousand store roll out for this year,” said Allen, noting that the service will also be available at the Clearfield Walmart Supercenter starting on the same date.
“Our associates that have been here and working in general merchandise pickup have done extremely well with all our our internal metrics, and our customer base has said that this is what they want,” Allen said. “The company continues to invest in DuBois, Pennsylvania, just like we did eight years ago when we brought the supercenter format to the DuBois area.”
Online grocery orders will be split among the store’s personal shoppers.
“There’s up to 13 people on the online grocery pickup team a day that are scheduled,” said Walmart ECommerce Assistant Manager Blaine Martin.
“It’s a lot of people and they all have gone through training for the specifics to look for the qualities of the freshest products available for our customers, to exceed their expectation,” Allen said. “We aim to exceed their expectations especially if there has to be a substitution based on either product availability, supplier availability, or different things like that, that could cause a disruption or the accuracy issue. We aim to exceed their expectations and we hope to wow everyone.”
With online grocery pickup, it is Walmart’s hope that customers will be able to shop the way they want and more specifically when they want, Allen said.
“This is just one aspect that we’re trying to make better for them and their busy lives,” Allen said.
Allen said he has talked to several customers who are excited about the launch of the online grocery pickup. One that comes to mind has a mother who is in an assisted living home and comes to Walmart every other Saturday to shop, he said.
“The mom sits in the car while the daughter shops in the store. Mom has to sit in the car for a half hour or 45 minutes,” Allen said. “This is going to avoid that and they’re going to be able to just whip in here, pick it up, and then go back. Families with small children won’t have to worry about bringing their kids into the store. Businesses that shop for other people, send people in to shop for patients or customers, it will really be an advantage for them.”
Allen noted that online grocery pickup is not coupon eligible at this time.
To learn more about the service, visit Walmart’s Facebook page or Instagram.
According to its website, Giant Eagle also offers Curbside Express for grocery shopping.
