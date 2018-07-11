DuBOIS — A representative from Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office will hold constituent outreach hours this Thursday in the DuBois office of state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk). The office is in Suite 10 of the DuBois Area Plaza, 1221 East DuBois Ave.
District Representative Mike Glazer will be working with constituents from 10 a.m. to noon that day, answering questions on federal government issues such as Social Security. He will also be available to discuss services that are accessible through Thompson’s office.
Appointments are not necessary for anyone wishing to meet with Glazer.
Questions about this or any state-related matter may be directed to Gabler’s DuBois office at 814-375-4688, his St. Marys office at 814-781-6301 or Clearfield office at 814-765-0593.
