DuBOIS — Community support from local individuals, businesses and organizations has kept Haven House homeless shelter on West DuBois Avenue afloat throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The house has been blessed in that there have been no COVID-19 cases there yet, said Don Guthridge, vice president of the board of directors.
It hasn’t been exempt of hardships, though. Haven House, which typically allows eight guests, two to a room, can only accommodate four people right now due to social distancing guidelines, said Guthridge.
Due to canceled fundraisers, they have had to look for funding in other areas, he added. Luckily, some events still took place, such as the Brittany Baird Memorial Ride, a large Haven House contributor.
Like other local entities, donations have been down, and sponsors are very much essential right now. To name a few, the Walmart Distribution Center, Atlas Pressed Metals, the Mengle Foundation and Gray Family Foundation — helping to purchase a new floor in the living room and kitchen — and Pennsylvania Head Start Association, which awarded the Haven House a grant to purchase a fence for the backyard, where the guests with children can play, says Guthridge.
Haven House still has to pay its utilities and staff members, relying on local individuals and businesses to do so, Guthridge adds.
“Without the community’s effort we would really be wondering what to do,” he noted. “We’re still here 24/seven, 365 days per year.”
Haven House is also a connector to local resources, says Director Kelli Williams, preparing them to be on their own again. Agencies are certainly leaning on one another to help people during this time.
Due to less capacity, Williams said she has been reaching out to other programs that help the homeless, including the Shelter Plus Program through the DuBois Housing Authority, Rapid Rehousing, Housing First through Community Connections and Community Action Inc.
“Mostly, there isn’t much we can do. I’ve been emailing people lists of shelters in the state. If they meet the criteria of those other shelters, I can check with them to see if they have openings,” said Williams.
Although COVID has been hard on everyone involved with Haven House, there have been success stories, too.
“We have had a few people get good jobs, and move out on their own,” said Williams. “There has been programs out there that connected with our people, and they are doing pretty well.”
Whether it was due to COVID or other circumstances, Haven House received its share of guests who have faced eviction throughout the past year, said Williams.
“It’s a sad situation they are there in the first place,” said Guthridge. “They’re all heartbreaking stories, and it’s sad we can’t do more right now.”
Eventually during the pandemic, the house was shut down for a month, cleaned and painted. The DuBois Jaycees and DuBois Rotary Club helped the house acquire new blinds.
When someone supports Haven House, they are supporting an agency that supports local people, said Guthridge. Although it’s not a longterm solution, it’s a 30-60-day stepping stone. During the pandemic, that timeline was extended.
“When someone is in a bad place, we’re able to lend that hand,” said Guthridge.
Willliams recalled a special contribution from a DuBois native and her friends, who donated food and gifts for the guests during the holidays, and Lowe’s donating an already-lit Christmas tree. Others also donated during the holidays.
“They made the holidays special for the guests this year,” she said.