HAZEN — The Warsaw Township Fire Company has officially announced the Hazen Flea Market is canceled for the entire 2020 market season.
The flea market has yet to be held this year, but the fire department was holding out hope that cases would slow, and the pandemic would ease enough to have a few before the end of the summer. This is no longer the case.
The fire department released a statement on the Hazen Flea Market website that the market would officially be canceled for the whole year.
“The safety of everyone at the Flea Market, and our community and surrounding area, is our priority. We have huge crowds of 10,000 plus and people from all over the neighboring states to Pennsylvania and the East Coast,” the statement reads.
The Hazen Flea Market is one of the biggest outdoor flea markets east of the Mississippi, operating since the 1970s. There are over 700 vendor spots available and typically 400 vendors on a flea market weekend. Many of these vendors use multiple spots, according to the website. There are more than 10,000 shoppers estimated to come through on a weekend.
“We hoped to get the last couple of markets in. It is not easy and do not take it lightly. We hate to do this, unfortunately repercussions that could happen to us along with everyone’s safety is most important,” the statement said.
The Hazen Flea Market will remain under the control of the Warsaw Fire Company, and will hope to reopen for the 2021 season.