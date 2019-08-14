BROCKWAY – The Butler County Community College Brockway location was the host of a health careers camp this week, hoping to encourage local teens to think about careers in the health industry.
This camp is part of Workforce Solutions of North Central Pennsylvania’s Next Generation Partnerships project. This project reaches out to industries to find out what problems they have when it comes to the work force.
The health industry’s main concern was being able to reach younger individuals, like high school students, to get them interested in a health related career early. The Next Generation Partnership took these concerns, and began developing a solution, which resulted in this week long camp.
“We were hoping for 20, but we only ended up with 11... It’s the first year, so no one really knows what to expect. Hopefully these students talk about it at school,” said Colleen Prechtl, a career counselor with Workforce Solutions.
The goal of the camp is to get teenagers thinking about the possibilities of the careers in the health industry, and show them the wide range of opportunities. Prechtl said organizers hope to give students a better idea of what they might want to do before wasting time and money on schooling, only to change their minds.
The week-long camp was free of charge to the students, and free breakfast and lunch was provided. There was also free transportation available to any students who needed it. The students also got to participate in many hands on activities, and took certification classes throughout the week at no charge. Many of the organizations also provided free trinkets like pens, notebooks, bags and more for the students.
The students had only to fill out an application, write a brief paper about why they were interested in the field, and list the top three jobs upon which they hoped to focus.
Students were able to become first-aid and CPR certified during the week while visiting the Brockway EMT training center. They also became certified in Question, Persuade, Refer Gatekeeper Training for suicide prevention.
The camp was funded through sponsorships with groups like Penn Highlands, and with the Business Education Partnership grant.
Prechtl says there will be a focus group conducted with the students at the end of the week, and the company will discuss whether they will hold another camp next year. She added that it looks promising that the camp will be repeated. Those who attended this year will be invited back, but will be able to take a more individualized approach to a specific career.