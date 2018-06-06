ST. MARYS — The owner of a health foods store and nutrition enthusiast is extending his passion a little further by teaching youth in the community the importance of eating healthy.
Leroy Kopp, owner of New Horizons Healthy Foods in St. Marys, has started the Healthy Hero League — an in-the-process nonprofit organization aiming to “empower and educate Elk County youth and their families to help make heathy lifestyle choices,” according to its mission statement.
NHHF has been open since 2014, and is a science and plant-based foods store, Kopp said. His goal is to use good-for-you homemade foods, rather than giving people fads or trends to follow, in order to educate the community and help its members develop a love for a healthy lifestyle.
The food he makes is designed to be preventative and to reverse chronic disease, Kopp said.
It’s not just a grocery or snack store, but a whole health-foods educational experience, Kopp said. It offers anything from groceries to herbal products and supplements and recipe tips, as well as local honey and fruits and vegetables. Some grab-and-go options include smoothies, salads, energy bars and dairy-free ice cream whips.
Since the opening of NHHF, Kopp has had the dream of starting a nonprofit, and it has been a tough journey doing so, taking a few years to get it up and going. Although it is not an official 501c3, it is on its way there.
“I wanted to start a nonprofit since the store opened,” he said. “The whole point of the store is to improve the health of the community, and this is an extension of that.”
The goal of the group is to get young people excited about eating healthy, giving them the idea that the “heroes” they look up to eat healthy, too, Kopp said.
In order to start promoting the store, Kopp bought a costume and created his alter ego “Banana Man,” wearing it in videos and photos. Instead of dressing up like Spiderman or Batman who aren’t real, the kids can relate to Banana Man and be inspired by a real-life character, he said.
“The whole goal is to make this fun and educational and get the kids and parents involved,” he said. “Kids are easier to influence and haven’t developed as many bad habits, whereas adults are more set in their ways.”
Kopp has partnered with a local teacher, who told him that the kids talk for days about how much they love Banana Man after he comes to visit.
“If we educate them on health, then they can get healthy and educate the rest of the community,” he said. “It’s not boring, it’s fun, and when it’s involving kids, you’ve gotta be fun.”
Banana Man gives the youngsters advice, such as “eating their berries” in their oatmeal for breakfast, and parents have even told Kopp that their child now eats berries every morning to be like their favorite superhero.
“I want them to form their own superhero identity,” he said. “This gives them something they can relate to.”
It’s good for older kids to participate in the activities, too, since they can coach the younger ones to do the same, Kopp said. Teaching them healthy habits young will instill good values in them as they get older.
“We are just trying to give the kids good role models, so even if a kid is already healthy, they can get involved because we still need them,” he said.
Young people are also given a “Healthy Hero Initiation Card,” which gives them fitness objectives to complete, such as exercise goals like taking a walk, and they are rewarded with prizes and different levels of “hero” titles after checking off items on the list.
The HHL has its own headquarters in St. Marys, where Kopp plans to provide things like group dances, workouts and smoothie-making classes.
The HHL had a kickoff event in early May which brought young people out and introduced them to healthy foods and what the organization involves. Another one will be held this Friday at Benzinger Park in St. Marys at 6:30 p.m., and the public is welcome to attend.
Kopp also holds kid-friendly workouts each Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the grass area by the city parking garage.
For more information on how to get involved, visit www.newhorizonshealthyfoods.com and the Healthy Hero League Facebook page. Kopp can also be contacted by email at koppleroy@yahoo.com.
