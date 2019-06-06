DAGUS MINES — A St. Marys woman is charged with striking a man in the face in a public setting in March.
Ashley May Stansberry, 26, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment.
According to Ridgway State Police, an officer was dispatched to 107 Candillace Road in St. Marys in in connection with an assault that had taken place at American Legion Post 511 in Dagus Mines, Elk County.
Stansberry allegedly punched the man on the left side of his face the night of March 11.
Stansberry’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 25 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.