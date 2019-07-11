WEEDVILLE — The preliminary hearing for a Brockway woman facing 153 charges for allegedly stealing her boyfriend’s debit card and six checks, and spending almost $50,000, is approaching.
Kristine Lenora Friday, 48, of Brockway, is charged with six second-degree felony counts of forgery, 51 third-degree felony counts and 88 misdemeanor counts of access device fraud, seven misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and one third-degree misdemeanor count of possessing a known counterfeit device.
Friday’s preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for June 25, was continued and will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 16 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incidents for which she is charged occurred while Friday was dating and living with the victim on Huckleberry Street in Weedville. Friday allegedly took six First Commonwealth Bank checks from the victim, then wrote them to herself, totaling $2,500, and forged the victim’s signature on all six checks.
Friday allegedly also took the victim’s debit/credit card without permission, making a total of 51 ATM transactions in the amount of $500, and 88 ATM transactions for less than $500, according to the affidavit.
The total of $500 transactions was $25,000, and the total dollar amount of transactions less than $500 was $21,223.50, according to the affidavit.
Charges are filed in Elk County due to the initial theft’s having occurred there, police said. During an interview with Ridgway State Police May 15, Friday reportedly admitted to committing these acts.
Friday’s unsecured bail is set at $30,000.