REYNOLDSVILLE — A Reynoldsville man faces felony charges for possession and discharge of a fire arm following a standoff at a residence on Brown Street on Dec. 8.
DuBois based state police have filed charges against Steven James Shaffer, 44, of Reynoldsville, including two felony charges for possession of a fire arm prohibited, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were first dispatched to a report of a firearm having been discharged at the 118 Brown Street residence in Reynoldsville around 3:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found two woman standing outside the house. They told police that Shaffer was allegedly inside the house and had threatened to kill one of them.
One of the women told police that Shaffer had fired four rounds into the floor. While they were talking to police, officers could see Shaffer in an upstairs window. The second woman told police she had put the gun under a car on the street. Officers recovered a Smith and Wesson AR-15 rifle with a suppressor.
When investigators spoke with the second woman, she told them she was at the residence for a drinking party. She said she arrived around 9 p.m. and during the course of the night, Shaffer told her that if another couple at the party didn’t leave, he was going to shoot them. Shaffer had allegedly been drinking vodka throughout the night. The woman told police she believed Shaffer was jealous because he used to date the other woman, but she was there with her new boyfriend.
Shaffer’s ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were allegedly staying with Shaffer until they could find their own apartment. His ex-girlfriend said she was afraid of Shaffer, but did not think he would follow through on his threats and didn’t know he had a gun.
According to the affidavit, later in the night the woman was in an upstairs bedroom talking with the Shaffer’s ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. While they were talking, she heard Shaffer and another man in a different upstairs bedroom talking. She allegedly heard the other man say “Come on man, I have kids.” Shortly after this the group allegedly heard four gunshots from the other bedroom.
The man with Shaffer reportedly started shouting for help and when the woman got to the room Shaffer allegedly was pinned on the ground, and the gun had been taken from him. The group then left the house to wait for police to arrive.
When state police arrived, a perimeter was established by members of the DuBois, Clarion, Marienville, and Punxsutawney departments. A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called for the situation. The SERT established communication with Shaffer, and he surrendered to police at 11:20 a.m.
Shaffer will have a preliminary hearing with Magisterial Judge David Inzana. His hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28 after being continued once. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.