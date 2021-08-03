RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to purchase a firearm when criminal charges were filed against him in the past year.
Zachary James Stolburg, 21, of Ridgway, is charged with a materially false-written statement – the purchase, delivery or transfer of a firearm, a felony in the third degree, and statement under penalty, a misdemeanor in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 14.
The Ridgway Borough Police Department received an email from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division about a criminal investigation request. It was learned that Stolburg allegedly attempted to acquire a firearm through a licensed dealer – River Valley Surplus in Ridgway – on July 10, 2020. The application was denied, as Stolburg allegedly had a conviction for use or possession of a controlled substance within the past year.
On Feb. 3, 2020, Stolburg was found guilty or pled guilty to the use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Stolburg’s preliminary hearing was continued at Martin’s office on July 28 and will be held Sept. 8. Bail was set at $5,000.