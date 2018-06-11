DuBOIS — The preliminary hearing scheduled for Brady Dillion Michael Burkett, 23, of DuBois, before District Judge Patrick Ford on Friday, has been continued.
Burkett is accused of targeting vacant or unattended properties, including five mobile homes and one shed, in a series of arsons in the area of TimeToBid Road, Judge Road and Phillips Creek Road.
After police discovered evidence that linked him to the crime spree, Burkett was arrested and charged with arson and other related offenses, including burglary, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person and criminal trespassing regarding a fire at 31 TimetoBid Road in DuBois, on May 31, according to previous reports.
Burkett was arraigned before District Judge Michael Morris and placed in Clearfield County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
Friday’s hearing was rescheduled for Friday, June 22, at 10 a.m.
