DuBOIS — A Bradford man who is accused of threatening to blow up a house in DuBois waived his right to a preliminary hearing on June 15 before District Judge Patrick Ford, DuBois.
Daniel L. Walton, 21, 24 W. Corydon St., Bradford, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, risking catastrophe, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking and criminal attempt-arson.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the DuBois City Police were called to a report of a disturbance at 12 Linden Ave., DuBois, on May 26. After a fight with family members, Walton is accused of threatening to blow up the house at 12 Linden Ave.
Walton was placed in the back of the police cruiser.
Police approached the residence and noticed a strong odor of gas inside. They immediately began to evacuate the surrounding residences due to the risk of explosion. Five houses were evacuated and approximately 10 people were forced to flee to the end of Linden Avenue due to the risk of explosion, the affidavit said.
The fire department secured 12 Linden Ave., and shut off the gas at the meter. Once secured, the police saw a burning piece of a price tag in the sink. In all, dozens of fire department personnel were summoned to the scene in order to secure the house and avert the risk of explosion.
He remains in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
