BROOKVILLE — Laurel Brooke Landing celebrated Heart Health Month by inviting a cardiologist to talk to residents about what they can be doing for their hearts.
Dr. Jerome M. Itzkoff is a cardiologist with the Butler Health System. He worked for Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh for many years in cardiology. He also worked many years in his own practice.
He covered many topics about heart health as he spoke to the residents of Laurel Brooke's independent living facilities. He spoke of blockages in arteries, how healthy diet can help prevent this, the importance of physical activity, and medications with which the audience might be familiar.
The topic of medications commanded the most interest, as Itzkoff spoke of statins, drugs often prescribed to help lower cholesterol and prevent heart attack and stroke. Itzkoff said some people can't take these without experiencing muscle and leg pain.
“The serious problems that can occur with Statins happen almost never. It's very rare. A lot of people get muscle aches and so forth,” Itzkoff said.
Many of the questions were focused on these medications and their effects on the body, and best ways of dealing with them.
Itzkoff appeared in his element talking with the group about heart health. It is a passion for him, he said, as he didn't want to fully retire when he closed his own practice.
“I had a practice where I was doing everything; heart catheters, stents, interventions, acute care, night calls, everything, and I closed my practice about a year and a half ago, but I didn't' want to quit completely,” Itzkoff said.
He said he is happy with his current position with Butler because it keeps him with patients without the strain of doing it all.
“It's good because I can see people, and I have a lot of experience, so if I can do something to help some of the people in the population, I'm doing something for them,” Itzkoff said.