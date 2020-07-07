DuBOIS — As residents in the tri-county area are experiencing the excessive heat and humidity this week as temperatures climb into the 90s, officials from the Sandy Township Emergency Management Agency urge the public to use “common sense rather than nonsense.”
“It’s early for this heat,” said township EMA Coordinator Larry Bickel. “We’re into the August weather pattern. We’re into mid 90s maybe today (Monday). We may break records the next couple of days. But if we can educate people early, we’ll have less issues later in the dog days of summer.”
Township EMA Deputy Coordinator Bob Wilson agreed and said they recommend being proactive rather than reactive in identifying signs of being overheated.
Notable ways of keeping hydrated is to drink plenty of water and/or Gatorade, they said.
“The recommendation is to drink about 64 ounces of water a day on the average throughout the hot weather,” said Bickel. “And it’s better to drink plain water rather than sugary water. You don’t want too many calories, which could be an issue in the heat.”
It’s also important to limit activity during excessive heat, said Bickel.
“If you’re going to cut your grass maybe do it early in the morning,” said Bickel. “If you’ve got any yard work or work on your garden, it’d be good to get that done before the heat of the day. Stay out of the sun, try to shade yourself. But air conditioning is always a good option, too.”
The officials caution residents that excessive activity and no hydration can lead to heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which can lead to death.
“We don’t want it to get that far,” said Bickel. “If we can save a life by getting this out there, it’s worth it.”
The coordinators also remind residents to check on elderly neighbors and those who may be more at risk from high temperatures, including pets.
“Many elderly are on medication and have weakened immune systems,” said Bickel, noting that “being alone puts the elderly at risk, also.”
Pets should have enough cold water and if they’re outside, they should be in the shade. However, the best place for pets is inside as well.
“Be wise to excessive energy use ... air conditioners are going to be the main energy pull,” said Bickel. “Utilize other energy (appliances) after peak times ... mainly in mornings or evenings.”
“The main point is safety and ‘weathering the storm’ in this case, the storm being high heat and humidity,” said Bickel. “We’re supposed to get a little relief, maybe mid 80s or low 80s for a day or two. But the long-term forecast looks pretty hot. If you can recreate at a pool, a park or a dam, that would be great.”