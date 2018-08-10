DuBOIS — It’s on again.
An official ribbon cutting and dedication of the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field — including appearances by Pittsburgh Pirate principal owner Bob Nutting, Pittsburgh Pirates President Frank Coonelly and the Pittsburgh Pirate Parrot and Bucco Brigade — will be held Sunday at the field located on Parkway Drive in DuBois, according to City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
The event was originally scheduled for June 3, but due to inclement weather was postponed.
“We’re pleased to announce that we’re going to be finally doing the ribbon cutting on our Challenger Field and we’re excited about it,” said Suplizio. “We have some interesting things going on so we’re trying to get all the public to come out.”
The free public event will be held from 1-3 p.m., with the ceremonies starting shortly after 1 p.m.
After the opening ceremony, there will be an appearance by Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, a slapstick comedy act, Suplizio said.
Peers will lead more than a dozen dogs through tricks as he plays the straight man role in the show, Suplizio said.
“I think all of the kids will enjoy it. They will be right on the field and we’re looking forward to it,” Suplizio said.
The Bucco Brigade will make balloon animals for children.
The main event for those attending will be having the chance to cheer on their favorite team during a Challenger League game on Heindl Field, Suplizio said.
“If you have not seen one of these games yet, you will love it,” Suplizio said.
The DuBois Little League will serve free hot dogs, chips and drinks.
The Pirate Parrot and Bucco Brigade, which will make balloon animals for children, will be making their way throughout the park.
Dennis Heindl, who was a major financial supporter of the new field and is part-owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will also be in attendance.
“We cannot thank him (Heindl) enough,” Suplizio said.
Heindl decided he wanted to be a part of the new state-of-the-art facility which was built by the City of DuBois primarily for use by the Challenger League. In addition to providing specialized athletic opportunities for those with special physical and mental needs, the field can also be used for girls softball.
Heindl, a Ridgway resident and former DuBois businessman, donated a total of $250,000, $100,000 last year, $50,000 this year, and will give $50,000 in 2019 and $50,000 in 2020. He’s also giving $10,000 a year in perpetuity to be used to maintain the field.
“We’re also fortunate that the Pittsburgh Pirates Charities contributed $100,000 toward the new facility that we have in DuBois, which is one of, if not the nicest and finest ball fields in the state of Pennsylvania,” Suplizio said.
“We feel honored to have a facility such as this in the community,” Suplizio said. “It’s a field that the Challenger League can call its own and will also support girls softball for years to come.”
“We are asking the whole community to come out, enjoy the day, help us dedicate and enjoy the park,” Suplizio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.