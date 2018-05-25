DuBOIS — An official ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony of the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field — including appearances by Pittsburgh Pirate principal owner Bob Nutting and the Pittsburgh Pirate Parrot — will be held Sunday, June 3, at the field located on Parkway Drive in DuBois, according to City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Despite there still being a small amount of construction work to be done at the new sports complex, the community enjoyed watching part of the DuBois City Classic games at the new sports complex in early May and, just last week, the Small College World Series tournament staged by the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
“But now it’s time that we actually have an official ribbon cutting and grand opening,” said Suplizio.
The free public event will be held from 1-3 p.m., with the ceremonies starting at 1:30 p.m.
“We’re excited to have the whole community come out and support us on the ribbon cutting,” Suplizio said. “We would like to acknowledge everyone that helped us put this together by giving away free hotdogs, drinks, and chips.”
In addition to Nutting and the Pirate Parrot, Dennis Heindl, who was a major financial supporter of the new field and is part-owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will also be in attendance.
“We cannot thank him (Heindl) enough,” Suplizio said.
“We’re also fortunate that the Pittsburgh Pirates Charities contributed $100,000 toward the new facility that we have in DuBois, which is one of, if not the nicest and finest ball fields in the state of Pennsylvania,” Suplizio said.
Heindl decided he wanted to be a part of the new state-of-the-art facility which was built by the City of DuBois primarily for use by the Challenger League. In addition to providing specialized athletic opportunities for those with special physical and mental needs, the field can also be used for girls softball.
Heindl, a Ridgway resident and former DuBois businessman, donated a total of $250,000. He donated $100,000 last year, $50,000 this year, and will give $50,000 in 2019 and $50,000 in 2020. He’s also giving $10,000 a year in perpetuity to be used to maintain the field.
“We feel honored to have a facility such as this in the community,” Suplizio said. “It’s a field that the Challenger League can call its own and will also support girls softball for years to come.”
