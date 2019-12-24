DuBOIS — Denny Heindl, local businessman and founder of the Elk County Anti-Drug Campaign, has given the City of DuBois a Christmas present — a $25,000 donation to be used toward the addition of a K9 police dog to its police department to help fight the drug epidemic in the community.
“When I heard DuBois was getting a drug dog, I thought that this would be a pretty nice Christmas gift to them,” said Heindl. “Drugs affect everyone no matter if you are rich or poor — if I can help keep one child away from the drugs, I’d be happy, or help the families, that would make me happy.”
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio expressed appreciation to Heindl for his donation.
“It was a pleasure that I got to speak to my good friend, Denny. He wanted to give not only the City of Dubois but the entire area a nice Christmas gift,” said Suplizio. “Denny and I have spoken many times. He realizes that we do have a drug problem in our area and wanted to help us combat the drug epidemic in our area. Denny is such a compassionate and generous person. He has done so much for our area that I will never be able to thank him enough.”
The contribution toward the police dog will show those in the community that the city is not putting up with the ongoing drug problem, said Suplizio.
“I can assure people out there that our local police departments, meaning DuBois and Sandy Township and state police, are working on this situation day in and day out,” said Suplizio. “What better Christmas present could we give to the community from such a great man and generous person to help us fight this problem. This donation definitely gets us closer to where we need to be in purchasing the dog.”
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful that Denny Heindl continues to donate to such a great community and for such a project within the community. This is just a continuation of his generosity,” said DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark. “This will definitely put us in the position to get the K9 process going. This is a wonderful Christmas gift.”
Suplizio said the city has received many donations toward the police dog. The K9 police dog equipment and set-up costs are expected to cost more than $65,000.
“We want to assure everybody that no matter how large or how small the amount, it all helps toward the purchase,” said Suplizio.
Clark agreed that any and all donations are very much appreciated.
“It just shows the generosity of the great citizens we have in this area,” said Clark. “It’s rewarding to see that the people do care about the community and that they care about the epidemic we’re facing.”
Heindl said he started the Elk County Anti-Drug Campaign about three years ago after he attended a meeting on the drug issue and barely anyone was there.
“They were finding needles in the children’s playgrounds,” said Heindl, noting he thought “enough is enough” and started the campaign.
Heindl said DuBois has been good to him over the years.
“The good Lord has blessed me. It’s nice to be able to give back,” said Heindl. “This drug situation, I’ve seen some terrible things happen, and these kids getting hooked on that. If this can deter some of that, it would make me happy and it would help the whole area.”