RIDGWAY — At a surprise dinner in his honor Nov. 15, Dennis Heindl received the first Key to Ridgway, awarded by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce.
“Denny was the first recipient,” Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth said. “It was decided to make a few keys to honor those who have helped make and keep Ridgway a strong town. Denny was the first recipient, because of his work with the church, school, and train station, among other things.”
During the dinner, held at The Royal Inn on Boot Jack Road, chamber President Tom Fitch lauded Heindl’s philanthropic efforts in a speech marking the event.
“Besides being an excellent businessman Mr. Heindl has done many philantropic things for his community,” Fitch said. “He has worked tirelessly on a four-year project when building the sports facilities at Ridgway High School. ... Has overseen and remodeled the local train station, which was to be torn down. Mr. Heindl has overseen and donated $1.3 million to the renovation of St. Leo’s Parish. Mr. Heindl has donated to The Lung Center in DuBois, which is the largest contribution by a single individual. The bronchology suite is named in their honor, which is the single largest individual gift ever received. Recently, Mr. Heindl has donated a huge sum of money to the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field in DuBois, which was built primarily for the ‘special needs’ kids but is also used by the kids of all ages. ... Not only does Mr. Heindl contribute to many other needy projects, he also puts in his time overseeing them and designing them. Mr. Heindl gives to many charities throughout the U.S. and is very well known for his philanthropic efforts. Mr. Heindl started and oversees the Elk County Anti-Drug Campaign, in which he has done a lot of work in getting drugs off the streets of not only Ridgway, but Elk County in general.”
Fitch also noted some of the many distinctions Heindl has garnered.
“Mr. Heindl is a graduate of Ridgway Area High School, veteran of the U.S. Navy, listed in Who’s Who in The World, Who’s Who in Finance and Industry, Who’s Who in America and was nominated for Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Pa.,” he said. “He and his wife, Rose, have received the highest honor a lay person can receive in the Catholic Church. Extremely rare honor given to them directly by the pope. The honor is called Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice. Means between the Church and the Pope.”
Heindl could not be reached for comment on the award.
“Denny was given his key the night he did, because he is now in Florida for the winter,” Shuttleworth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.