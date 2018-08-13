DuBOIS — Dennis Heindl, guest of honor at Sunday’s dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony of the City of DuBois’ Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field, said his dream is to see youngsters have a big league experience every time they play here.
Heindl, who donated $250,000 plus $10,000 annually in perpetuity, decided he wanted to be a part of the new state-of-the-art facility which was built by the City of DuBois primarily for use by the Challenger League. In addition to providing specialized athletic opportunities for those with special physical and mental needs, the field can also be used for girls softball.
“Isn’t every child special? What do we mean when we say, ‘children with special needs?’” Heindl said. “This means any child who might need special help because of a medical, emotional, or learning issue. These children have special needs because they might need medication, therapy, or extra help in school. Things other children don’t typically need or only need once in a while.”
Just as in Major League baseball, Heindl Memorial Field has the ability to put the pictures of players and fans on the big screen scoreboard.
The facility has restrooms in the dugouts and an elevator for the second floor where there is room for parties, and other gatherings. There are bleachers and a sound system and the special turf. There’s a playground for youngsters of all ages to enjoy.
“Please take the time to thank the individuals who were so gracious to donate these amenities,” Heindl said. “A place to make the kids feel like they all start in the yard here at Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field. This stadium is for children of all capabilities to have fun and for the parents to sit back, relax, and enjoy seeing their child having the time of their life.”
A local businessman, Heindl was born in St. Marys and graduated from Ridgway Area High School. Among many other accomplishments, Heindl is also a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates and has been listed in the Congressional Record twice for his philanthropic efforts.
His wife, Rose, passed away 18 months ago after 55 years of marriage.
“I am sure she is smiling and watching over us today,” Heindl said. “The waterfall entrance with her name first is her special way of greeting everyone who enters this beautiful complex. This stadium carries her spirit, her love, and her vision of service to all the special need children and others who play on this field.”
Heindl thanked city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio for his long hours, hard work and his passion for the City of DuBois.
“DuBois is extremely fortunate to have Herm as the city manager. He works tirelessly on every project and especially long hours on this beautiful field,” said Heindl. “I’d like to thank the members of Council and City Solicitor, Toni Cherry, for having the vision to build a field for special need kids and actually a dual-use field where kids of all ages can play on it.”
“I’d like to thank the Pittsburgh Pirates, and especially Bob Nutting, for all the good work the Pittsburgh Pirates do with the Pirate Charities in building these fields. And also, excuse me, to Frank Coonelly, who works very closely with Bob.”
“I’d like to thank the construction workers who took care of this project as if it was their own,” said Heindl.
He acknowledged busineses and individuals who have donated, and major contributors.
“I’d like to give a thank you to the administrators, the coaches, the managers, and the players of the Challenge League,” Heindl said.
Acknowledging the parents, Heindl said, “Parents must be leaders, but real leaders do not get people to believe in them, real leaders get people to believe in themselves. All parents of special need children are real leaders.”
“I said at the beginning of this speech that money becomes secondary and I’ve made my pledge,” Heindl said. “I ask you to make a pledge as well. A pledge to come here to Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field to cheer on the kids, make them feel like the all-stars they are. To make memories that will last for a lifetime. This field is to make sure every kid feels like a kid, enjoying one of life’s purest pleasures, baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.