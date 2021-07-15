DuBOIS — Dana Heitzenrater has joined the DuBois Continuum of Care Community team and will act as DuBois Nursing Home administrator.
She is a graduate of Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and has dedicated her 27-year career to long-term care residents.
Heitzenrater has held several positions in her career — registered nurse supervisor, registered nurse assessment coordinator, quality assurance coordinator, wound nurse, assistant director of nursing, director of nursing and clinical consultant. She has been licensed as a nursing home administrator since 2010.
In addition, she has a strong background in facility operations and clinical management, regulatory compliance, resident, family and employee relations.
“It is such an exciting opportunity to join the team at Complete HealthCare Resources and DuBois Nursing Home,” she said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to serve this community and am looking forward to providing quality care to all individuals that we serve and to supporting the residents, families and staff of our facility.”
Dana resides in Punxsutawney, with her husband Doug and is the proud mom of her son Shawn, who has completed culinary training with baking as his specialty. Her hobbies include cooking and baking, and she enjoys spending time in the outdoors camping and riding side by sides with her family.