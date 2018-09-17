DuBOIS — Blood Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to fight blood cancers with a simple swab of a cheek.
Get swabbed to become a bone marrow donor from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the atrium/lobby of Penn Highlands DuBois West, located at 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois.
Becoming a donor requires having a cheek swabbed with a cotton swab and giving contact information, according to hospital officials.
Why register? Because blood cancer is a killer. Approximately every three minutes, one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with a blood cancer. The blood cancer leukemia is the most common pediatric cancer in the U.S. More than 170,000 Americans are diagnosed with a blood cancer each year.
If a person ever matches someone, he or she could give bone marrow for a life-saving transplant. All medical expenses for the donor are covered. Donors do not pay for anything.
Many patients fighting blood cancer and other blood diseases like sickle cell anemia can be saved with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. Thirty percent of all patients needing transplants find a compatible donor within their family, but seventy percent must turn to the national registry to find one.
Every year, nearly 14,000 patients need transplants using cells donated from a perfect stranger. Less than half will get them.
To be eligible, a person should be:
- 18 –55 years of age;
- In general good health;
- Not a member of the U.S. military, active in the Reserves or in ROTC;
- Registering for the first time;
- Willing to donate to any patient if matched;
- At least 4’10” in height, and weigh more than 105 pounds.
Those who have the following cannot register:
- HIV;
- A history of heart surgery or heart disease;
- An autoimmune disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis or fibromyalgia;
- Sleep apnea, breathing problems or severe asthma (daily inhalers are acceptable);
- Diabetes requiring insulin or injectable medication;
- Hepatitis B or C;
- Kidney or liver disease;
- History of stroke, including TIA;
- Multiple concussions or head injuries;
- Chronic or severe neck or back problems;
- Epilepsy or other seizure within one year;
- History of blood clotting or bleeding disorders;
- Personal history of cancer (exceptions: Stage 0 or in situ melanoma, breast, bladder, cervical and cured localized skin cancer such as basal cell or squamous cell carcinoma).
If someone cannot register, please be an advocate and share the information with someone who can.
