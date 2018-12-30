DuBOIS — Family members and friends of a DuBois veteran are asking for the community’s help throughout his journey back to a healthier life.
The “Bryan Huseby Fund” was started by his sister, Tammy Millholland. The “GoFundMe” page requests prayers, words of encouragement and assistance from anyone willing to contribute.
Huseby’s story
Larry Millholland said his 44-year-old brother-in-law has had a healthy, eventful life, up until the last few months. He was a United States Marine, up-and-coming kickboxer, and health enthusiast with a love for people and animals.
Huseby traveled for some of his life, settling back into DuBois in 2016 to be with his mother, where he taught healing arts, yoga and chi gong, Millholland said.
Late in the summer time of 2018, Huseby began suffering severe stomach pain, Millholland said, but his lifetime of staying in shape encouraged him to push through it.
A couple local hospital trips led him to a diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, Milholland said, but Huseby’s pain still became worse.
“He had dropped so much weight, and couldn’t move or get around on his own,” he said.
After a couple of friends checked on Huseby, discovering he was a “skeleton of himself,” they paid for a flight to get him to John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland. It was there they discovered his appendix had burst, leaking poison into his body and causing sepsis, abdominal abscesses and one fistula, according to his “GoFundMe” page. On top of everything else, the doctors found a small bowel perforation. Huseby had lost more than 50 percent of his body weight.
“The doctors at John Hopkins said they don’t know how he’s still alive,” Milholland said. “I’m a military guy – I’ve traveled the world and I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I have never seen anybody who looked that bad still be on their feet.”
He was treated and stabilized there before being sent back to DuBois on Nov. 10, but was admitted again weeks later with infected drain tubes. After traveling back to JHH several times, Huseby was discharged on Christmas Eve, and is staying at his sister’s house in DuBois, his Facebook post says.
Like many veterans, after serving in the Marines, Huseby didn’t sign up for help with the Veterans Administration, since he didn’t see a reason to at the time, Millholland said.
“I didn’t go to the VA and sign up for things when I got out of the military, and neither did he, because he didn’t need to,” he said. “He was healthy.”
How to help
Despite being someone who has lost everything, Huseby is seen smiling in pictures on his “GoFundMe” page and shared Facebook posts. He is getting better, but has a long way to go.
“He wanted to use a photo with him smiling,” Millholland said. “That’s just Bryan, and that’s just who he is. He is very much about having positive thoughts.”
On top of a mountain of medical bills, Huseby needs help from the community. Due to his constant illness and hospital trips, he’s unable to work, and lost his apartment. He also still owes money to the landlord, which family members have been helping with.
Realistically, Milholland says they need to raise between $175,000-$200,000.
Huseby posted a grateful “Merry Christmas” post on his Facebook page, thanking the community for continued prayers and support.
“According to the doctors, I am healing much faster than expected, but there is much left to do,” he says in the post. “Thank you feels inadequate to express my gratitude for this life and your continued support to ensure that life continues, and that I may provide that support to others.”
Huseby is not just a veteran, but a bright light in many lives. Millholland attributes much of Huseby’s strength to his great physical condition, but also the positive, thankful attitude he always has toward life.
“He is the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back,” he said. “He has always wanted to be in touch with the world and nature. He is a kind soul to everybody and everything.”
For more information on Huseby’s story, and how to donate, visit www.gofundme.com and search “Bryan Huseby Fund.” Cards, letters or monetary donations may also be sent to:
Bryan Huseby
C/o Wendy Wilson
309 David Reed Road
DuBois, PA, 15801
