DuBOIS — Each Wednesday, a group of dedicated community volunteers in bright yellow shirts grab their saws and hammers, ready to build a better life for a local family.
Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County volunteers have been working hard to finish a home on Main Street, which is now nearing completion. The home is for Shane and Jessica Ellis of DuBois and their three children.
According to the organizaiton’s website, HFH “is a global nonprofit housing organization working in nearly 1,400 communities across the United States and in approximately 70 countries around the world.” Habitat volunteers work on building partnerships with people and families by focusing on strength and stability through volunteer work.
“All these volunteers don’t even know you and they help you,” Jessica said. “It makes you believe there really are good people out there, because you don’t see this a lot anymore.”
Her husband, Shane, said the house has been designed completely as they wanted it, and HFH has really shown concern with their input. The project has been under way for about two years now.
Shane works full time while Jessica is a stay-at-home mom. They were unable to buy a house due to their credit history and other reasons.
“They have really made our family’s dreams come true,” Shane said. “Habitat for Humanity and the people who donate are amazing. Everyone volunteers their time and they all really care. They’re not in it for anything other than helping the community and your fellow neighbor.”
Not only does HFH help local families, but those involved with it bring the community together with the volunteer process as well, Shane said. The experience also has brought the five members of the Ellis family closer together as a family.
“When my children go to the house and run around, they run right to their bedrooms,” Shane said. “It’s a dream come true and something that wouldn’t have happened without Habitat.”
HFH President John Farr said around 14 retired volunteers contribute to the Main Street house on Wednesdays, while other church and business groups help on the weekends. The Ellis’ also participate each Saturday, helping to paint and contributing in whatever way they can.
The group teams up to tackle one project at a time, aiming to complete it within a year’s time. The Ellis home has taken longer, though, due to unexpected construction roadblocks.
“We love the idea of helping someone have a nice place to live who wouldn’t otherwise,” Farr said.
Harvey Haag, a Habitat volunteer of about seven years, said the Ellis house is his sixth project. The houses are not only for the families, but for the comraderie and fellowship among the volunteers.
“We enjoy each other, and this is a great group of people,” Haag said.
Volunteer Scott Streator added that he has learned a lot about the building and construction process through being a HFH volunteer.
When the house is completed, there will be a ceremony involving the Habitat team and the family to appreciate the completed project and the journey it took to reach that completion.
Jessica said they hope to have a housewarming party or cookout, to which all the Habitat volunteers will be invited to celebrate the new home and life they helped create for her and her family.
“We have made many friends, and these people will be in our lives forever now,” she said.
Farr said their next project will be in Grampian, and will start when they the group is finished with the Ellis home.
For more information, visit www.habitatforhumanityclearfieldcounty.com.
