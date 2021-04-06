DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reports that nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people.
The DCNR provides ways individuals can be wise when dealing with fire:
- Recycle if possible — if people must burn debris, check local ordinances; don’t burn on windy days and always burn in a safe metal burn barrel equipped with a mesh screen on top.
- Build campfires in safe, open places or designated fire rings. Scrape debris from a 10-foot circle; keep water on hand; dump water on the fire and mix with soil; never bury the coals; and check to see the fire is completely out before leaving the area.
- Never leave fires unattended.
- Properly dispose of cigarettes. Never throw lit cigarettes from the car or grind them out on logs.
If through actions a person ignites a wildfire, they are responsible for the cost of extinguishing the fire, according to the DCNR. Costs can include time and equipment expenses of volunteer fire companies, forest fire wardens and DCNR and other state agencies, including aircraft cost. This could total thousands of dollars. Damage to other property could leave a person liable to criminal charges or additional civil expenses, according to the DCNR.