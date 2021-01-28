STUMP CREEK — Henderson Township Municipal Authority is eagerly waiting to hear the outcome of a grant application that would be a huge step in the right direction for water lines in the area.
With support of Jefferson County Commissioners, the authority has applied to the Community Development Block Grant Competitive Program for financial assistance totaling $2,755,275.
Jaimmie Meeks, chairman of the municipal authority, just took over the position last January and has had his hands full ever since. He has lived in Stump Creek for a little more than eight years, and joined the board shortly after he moved in.
“I was brought to this area for work, came for a job opportunity, and at that time the chairman Joe McClusky came over and said ‘hey, do you want to get involved with your town,’ and I said ‘why not?’” Meeks said.
The authority is made of six members, the chairman, three authority members, an alternate, and the secretary.
Meeks said the authority has been periodically chasing water leaks for many years. He explained the existing pipes were installed more than 50 years ago, and should not need replaced yet.
“What we’re finding is when the pipes were put in… they should be bedded, you should put sand or pea gravel in, install the line on top, and put another layer of sand and pea gravel then put normal top soil,” Meeks said. “The piping that was put in did not get any type of bedding, so most of the leaks we’re finding are rocks that are poking through the bottom or sides.”
He explained that in 2019, when the town was without water for several weeks, the authority had been digging around a tank for one of these leaks. Instead, they found the tank was shown on their permits to be plumbed one way, and found it wasn’t put in correctly either.
The authority had to re-plumb the tank while still looking for the leak, and has been chasing small leaks ever since.
“Recently we have not dropped the level far enough to warrant any action from DEP to be boiling any water,” Meeks said.
Realizing how big the problem was, the authority began moving on grants to replace the water system, and hopefully stop all the leaks.
“This is the second grant we applied for. We applied for a match grant to begin with and were denied. We had to be denied for that grant before we could start moving forward on the one we put through now,” Meeks said.
The authority will not hear anything back on this grant until April or May. Meeks said getting this grant would allow the authority to do a lot of what needs done, but not all of it.
If approved, his plans are to replace the existing water tower. The current tank holds about 52,000 gallons and will be replaced with a raised tank in a golf ball style. This will give the community an elevated water supply, and offer more pressure.
He also said the authority wants to replace all the water lines, not only in Stump Creek, but also along Route 119 by Biggie’s Meats and a couple houses in that direction. Finally, they will be adding a pressurized system to the water lines.
“We’re not shooting to over pressure the houses in this area, they are old. We’re looking at about 25 to 30 pounds. Anyone lower in town has that, but anyone closer to the tower in town, like myself, it kind of trickles,” Meeks said.
Meeks said the authority would be able to accomplish all of this with the grant, but what they won’t be able to fix is the situation they have with the wells.
“We have one well that produces very well, and we have one well that is very little production. We’ve been working that one well to death basically with everything going on. We’ve had to replace the pump twice with everything going on,” Meeks said.
The authority has been working with Nittany Engineering on this problem, but it will cost about $300,000 to have a new well drilled. He said because of how old the well is, it wouldn’t be worth it to refurbish it at this point.
“We’re all volunteers, none of us are full-time employees,” Meeks said. “Other than having an excavation crew come and dig for the tank, we have done all of our own excavation and plumbing for 90 percent of what is going on.”
He went on to say that people shouldn’t be afraid to get involved and join in with helping and trying to solve the problems.
“People in Stump Creek, don’t be afraid to get involved. It’s a community action,” Meeks said. “The more volunteers, you know many hands make light work.”